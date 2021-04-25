Irish tenor and host of PBS series enjoys life in Ames

When there’s not a pandemic, Londra gets back to his hometown about five times a year.

“My parents are still there and all of my friends that I grew up with,” he said. “I’m one of the few Irish people who left a town that there was very little emigration from, so it’s almost exactly as I left it. For me, it’s a magic place that stays the same.”

Londra’s father is a builder and his mom is a stay-at-home mom.

“They instilled a love of adventure in me, even though they are not that adventurous themselves,” he said. “I remember as a kid, my father would always talk about adventure. It was a big word in our house — it’s my favorite word.”

Londra started singing when he was 5, and his dad would talk to him about the singers who came to Wexford.

“We had a big, musical family — all of them sing,” he said. “My earliest memory is of my mother singing in the house. She has a very sunny disposition and is annoyingly optimistic, which I inherited from her.”

They were a working-class family, and Michael was the first of his family to get a university education.