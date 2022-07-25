 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Is $790 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends

Is $790 million worth $2

  • 0
Lottery Jackpot

FILE - A lottery ticket vending machine sits a convenience store, July 21, 2022, in Northbrook, Ill. The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, July 25, 2022 with a jackpot at $790 million.

 Nam Y. Huh - staff, AP

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Is $790 million worth $2?

That’s a good question, given it costs $2 to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket that could pay off with an estimated $790 million prize, the nation's fourth-largest jackpot, after the game’s next drawing Tuesday night.

ISN'T IT AN OBVIOUS QUESTION?

Not really.

To start with, your chance of winning the grand prize is minuscule, at one in 302.5 million. You have better odds of a smaller payoff, such as winning $1 million for matching five regular numbers but missing the Mega Ball. But even that is one in 12.6 million. To put that in perspective, your chance of dying in a car crash — something to consider as you drive to the mini-mart for a lottery ticket — is around one in 101 over a lifetime, according to the nonprofit National Safety Council.

People are also reading…

As lottery officials note, players should think of their $2 bet as a chance to dream while accepting the reality they likely won’t be entering a new income tax bracket Tuesday night.

STILL, A SHOT AT $790 MILLION SEEMS WORTH $2

Ah, but even if you somehow beat the odds you are not going to get $790 million.

First, that’s the amount for winners who take the annuity option, paid over 30 annual payments. But winners nearly always opt for cash, which for this drawing would pay out an estimated $464.4 million.

And then there are federal taxes, which will slice off 37% off that cash prize, so that would leave less than $300 million, though state taxes could cut in to that amount as well, depending on where the winner lives. Still a fortune, but a smaller fortune. That also doesn’t account for the possibility someone else will match the winning numbers, meaning they would need to divide even those smaller winnings in half or more, depending on the number of lucky players.

NEARLY $300 MILLION ISN’T CHUMP CHANGE

It is definitely a big paycheck.

To put that in perspective, consider that the median U.S. household income in 2020 was $67,500, meaning a lifetime of work at that rate would be less than 1% of even the smaller jackpot after taxes.

But sadly, if you had won that same prize a year ago, before the nation endured a year with an inflation rate of about 9%, your buying power would have been significantly higher.

BUT SOMEONE WILL WIN

Eventually, though the reason the grand prize has grown so large is because no one has matched all six numbers since April. That's 28 consecutive drawings without someone hitting the jackpot.

With so many people playing now that the potential top prize is so large, it becomes increasingly likely that someone or multiple players will finally end that streak. Still, past prizes have grown larger, as the biggest payday was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

SO, IS IT WORTH GAMBLING $2

If you have fun dreaming of a massive windfall that most likely won’t actually blow your way, buy a ticket. But if you need to watch your money, consider keeping the $2 in your wallet.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parents, 6-year-old girl, fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

Parents, 6-year-old girl, fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

Police say a 6-year-old Iowa girl and her parents were fatally shot while camping in a state park, apparently killed by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself. The victims were found in their tent early Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground, about 180 miles east of Des Moines. They were 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula. Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green posted on Facebook that the couple's 9-year-old son, Arlo, survived the attack and is safe, though details were not immediately available. Investigators have provided no motive, but named the suspected gunman as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of La Vista, Nebraska, whose body was found at the park with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Police say three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement that officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday. Division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt says officers found three people shot dead in a tent. On Friday night, the Iowa Department of Public Safety identified them as 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt and 6-year-old Lulu Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Mortvedt didn’t provide a motive for the killings. Law enforcement later found 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of Nebraska, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Iowa mayor dies after crash involving driver's education car

The 71-year-old mayor of a small Iowa town died when a driver's education car being driven by a 14-year-old collided with another vehicle. Officials said Fairbank Mayor Gregory Harter died in the crash Monday. The Iowa State Patrol says Harter was in the car when a 14-year-old from Waterloo drove on the shoulder of U.S. 218 near Janesville. The patrol said the driver over-corrected, crossed the median and hit an oncoming car. Harter was mayor of Fairbank since 2018. The driver and another 14-year-old in the car, and the driver of the second vehicle, also were injured.

Crews still searching for girl who drowned in Cedar River

Crews were still searching for an 11-year-old girl who they believe drowned at a state park near Mount Vernon. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was called Wednesday afternoon to Palisades State Park after someone went into the Cedar River and began struggling. The sheriff’s office said Thursday the girl had drowned and identified her as Zyah Thomas of Cedar Rapids.

Missouri swimmer likely infected with amoeba in Iowa dies

A Missouri resident who was infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake has died. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the patient died due to primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and usually fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri ameba. Health officials say they believe the parasite was contracted at Lake of Three Fires near Bedford, Iowa, about two hours north of Kansas City. The name and age of the patient will not be released, officials said. Iowa officials closed the Lake of Three Fires State Park near Taylor County as a precaution on July 7. The beach remains closed.

Mega Millions jackpot now $660M, nation's 9th largest prize

Mega Millions jackpot now $660M, nation's 9th largest prize

Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million, giving players a shot at the nation’s ninth largest jackpot. The prize for Friday night’s drawing has grown so large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months, allowing the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April. Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning the jackpot have remained at one in 302.5 million. The highlighted pre-tax $660 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which would be $376.9 million before taxes.

Police recover body of girl who drowned in Raccoon River

Des Moines police recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl who drowned in the Raccoon River after getting off an inflatable raft. Police said found the girl’s body at 12:20 p.m. Friday, about two days after she entered the river. The girl had been in the raft Wednesday evening with two other children when she got off, went underwater and didn’t resurface. Emergency responders had been searching the river for the girl since Wednesday. Police have not identified the girl.

Demand up for pet-sitting businesses

ASBURY, Iowa (AP) — Nikki Leibfried tossed a blue rubber ball across the backyard of an Asbury home Thursday afternoon, and 3-year-old Willa d…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: AG Sues Companies Over PFAS Contamination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News