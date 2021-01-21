Jackpot winner in $730M Powerball, none in Mega Millions

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — There has been a jackpot winner in the $730 million Powerball, the first to get the top prize in months.

Thanks to math and bad luck, lottery players had another shot at a giant jackpot Wednesday night with a $730 million Powerball prize was on the line. The winning ticket was sold in Maryland, pushing the new jackpot to an estimated $20 million for the next drawing Saturday.

The Powerball jackpot was the fifth-largest ever, and it came only a day after nobody won the even-larger Mega Millions prize, which now stands at $970 million.

Winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were: 40-53-60-68-69 and a Powerball of 22.

It was the first time both lottery jackpots topped $700 million. The biggest prize was a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won by three people in 2016.

No one had won either of the jackpots since mid-September, allowing the prizes to grow steadily for months. Such a long stretch without a winner is rare but also reflects the incredibly small odds of winning — 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball and 1 in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.