Jewish congregations gather at Davenport location

The building also will be home to the Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities, a nonprofit organization formed in 1980 to provide social services to the Jewish community, especially senior citizens and children, and to be the voice of the Jewish community to the Quad-Cities at large. One of the smallest of 155 Jewish Federations in North America, it has been located in the Tri-City center.

The new location is not blessed with the park-like setting of the Tri-City center, with its many trees and stream, but landscaping is part of the plan and, overall, the building “was right-sized for both communities,” Geifman said. It also has 180 parking slots, something that would be hard to find elsewhere “in the middle of town,” he said.

Although the Beit Shalom site might not be 100% completed by Sept. 6-16, the time of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, Geifman expects it to be far enough along for observance.

“In bringing the Jewish community together, I feel great optimism and joy,” Rabbi Bertenthal said. “I think it will strengthen both congregations and the community in general.”

Geifman agrees. While some might regard the change as downsizing, “in reality, it makes us stronger,” he said.

“Our membership is excited. It is the best thing and at the right time.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Quad-City Times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0