Judge: Iowa conspiracy theorist in DC riot may be released

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A right-wing conspiracy theorist from Iowa seen prominently in videos taunting a U.S. Capitol police officer and pursuing him up stairs during the Jan. 6 riot may be released from jail as he awaits federal court hearings in Washington, a judge said.

In an order signed Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Celeste Bremer said Douglas Jensen may be released, but he must remain in jail until Jan. 27 to give federal prosecutors time to appeal her decision. If there is no appeal, Jensen will be released that day to home confinement in Des Moines and electronic monitoring by probation officers.

Bremer ordered Jensen to avoid contact with anyone associated with the U.S. government and anyone who participated in the riot. He also is barred from accessing the internet from any device including a cell phone, and she ordered probation officers to use monitoring equipment if necessary.

Bremer said Jensen's involvement in the riot and invasion of the U.S. Capitol is undisputed. She said to keep him in jail she would have had to find no conditions of release that would ensure public safety.