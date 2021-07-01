Judge: Iowa jail must let murder suspect meet with lawyers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Security officials at an Iowa jail must allow a man charged with killing a state trooper to meet privately with his lawyers, a judge ordered Thursday.

Staff at the Black Hawk County jail in Waterloo had refused to allow Michael Lang — who is awaiting trial for murder in the shooting of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith — to meet with his lawyers outside their presence. They argued that taking their eyes off Lang would pose a unique threat given his alleged hatred of law enforcement.

Attorneys and investigators from the public defender's office in Waterloo say that deputies refused to leave a jail conference room in May when they went to meet with Lang. They later asked Judge Joel Dalrymple to grant them “meaningful and confidential” access to their client to discuss facts and evidence of the case, including audio and video.

Defense lawyers argued that access to counsel is required under constitutional guarantees for criminal suspects, and that Lang wasn't more threatening than other murder defendants with whom they have previously met.