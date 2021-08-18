Judge OKs Iowa Capitol protesters' settlement, dismisses ban

In addition to the payments, the state agreed to withdraw all verbal and written bans to the protesters. The Iowa Department of Public Safety agreed to train its officers assigned to the Capitol more on areas relating to the First Amendment.

Of the five people arrested, four had charges of interference with official acts or disorderly conduct dismissed. Penna pleaded guilty to simple misdemeanor interference with official acts and was ordered to pay a $250 fine.

“We are grateful to our clients for challenging the constitutionality of these bans. They are protecting their fellow protesters and everyone else who wasn’t a plaintiff in this case by getting the bans of all protesters withdrawn. The state also agreed to not to issue the same type of ban in the future," said Rita Bettis Austen, ACLU of Iowa legal director,

Assistant State Attorney General Anne Updegraff told appeal board members at the Aug. 2 meeting that the attorney general’s office believes the settlement is fair for the state.

Twelve other protesters arrested last year were also banned from protests at the Capitol — some were banned for six months and others for a year. They did not join the lawsuit, but their bans are lifted due to Ebinger’s recent order.

