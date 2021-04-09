Judge orders delay amid debate over Dakota Access pipeline

Pipeline attorney David Debold said “a lot has happened with our economy and overall markets” in the last five months and the continuance is warranted.

Boasberg in April 2020 ordered further environmental study after determining the Corps had not adequately considered how an oil spill under the Missouri River might affect Standing Rock’s fishing and hunting rights, or whether it might disproportionately affect the tribal community.

Texas-based Energy Transfer estimated it would cost $24 million to empty the oil and take steps to preserve the pipe. It said it would have to spend another $67.5 million each year to maintain the line while it’s inoperable. The company did not immediately return messages for comment left Friday.

The $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile (1,886-kilometer) pipeline crosses beneath the Missouri River, just north of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation that straddles the North Dakota-South Dakota border. The tribe, which draws its water from the river, says it fears pollution.

The pipeline was the subject of months of sometimes-violent protests in 2016 and 2017 during its construction. The tribe took legal action against the pipeline even after it began carrying oil from North Dakota across South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois in June 2017.