Judge rips Iowa police chief for using stun gun on partiers

Attorneys for Merrill had asked the judge to dismiss the assault charges. They argued that Evans had signed a document consenting to be stunned and that Merrill's use of the stun gun during a voluntary social activity was legal under an exemption to the assault law for contact sports.

Whittenburg rejected those arguments, writing that consent is not a defense to assault and “TASERing will never be considered a proper sport or social activity.” She noted that the exemption for sports activities only covered assaults that are “reasonably foreseeable” and do not create unreasonable risks of injury, neither of which applied in this case.

“Typical birthday party attendees do not expect the hired clown or magician to start electrocuting and incapacitating people,” she wrote.

She said that while the drive-stun function in which the device is pressed against the body may seem safer than shooting electrical probes from a distance, it still carries the risk of burning and permanently scarring skin.

Whittenburg also rejected arguments that the charges were barred by the statute of limitations.

Merrill, Buum and Thackery have pleaded not guilty to the charges, and an Aug. 20 hearing has been scheduled to set a trial date. They are all free on bond.

