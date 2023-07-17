DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Judge temporarily blocks Iowa’s new ban on abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, making them legal again for now.
Judge temporarily blocks Iowa's new ban on abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, making them legal again for now
