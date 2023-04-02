DALLAS (AP) — Kim Mulkey, LSU beat Caitlin Clark, Iowa 102-85 in national championship game for 1st basketball title in school history.
Kim Mulkey, LSU beat Caitlin Clark, Iowa 102-85 in national championship game for 1st basketball title in school history
