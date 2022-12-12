 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Latest Iowa bird flu cases push December total near 700,000

Four new cases of bird flu at Iowa turkey farms in the past few days will push the number of birds slaughtered nationwide this month to limit the spread of the virus up to nearly 700,000

  • Updated
  • 0
Bird Flu

FILE - Turkeys stand in a barn on a turkey farm near Manson, Iowa, on Aug. 10, 2015. Four new cases of bird flu at Iowa turkey farms in the past few days will push the number of birds slaughtered nationwide this December 2022 to limit the spread of the virus up to nearly 700,000.

 Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four new cases of bird flu at Iowa turkey farms in the past few days will push the number of birds slaughtered nationwide this month to limit the spread of the virus up to nearly 700,000.

The latest cases announced by the Iowa Department of Agriculture only add to the toll of this year's ongoing outbreak that has prompted officials to kill more than 53 million birds in 47 states. Anytime the virus is found, the entire flock is killed to help control the disease.

Iowa officials said the latest cases found since Friday involved 240,000 birds on turkey farms in Sac, Buena Vista, Cherokee and Ida counties all in the northwest corner of the state. Iowa leads all states with nearly 16 million chickens and turkeys slaughtered this year — more than double the next closest state of Nebraska — largely because it is the nation's largest egg producer and egg farms can include millions of chickens.

People are also reading…

Several other bird flu cases have been confirmed this month at other turkey farms in Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota and Missouri. An upland gamebird producer in Colorado also had to slaughter 18,000 birds to limit the spread of the virus.

Experts believe the virus that causes bird flu is spread primarily by wild birds as they migrate across the country. The virus spreads easily through droppings or the nasal discharge of an infected bird, which can contaminate dust and soil and be carried onto farms on boots and clothing or on truck tires. Even though wild birds can often carry avian influenza without developing symptoms, the virus has killed a large number of eagles, vultures, ducks and other wild birds.

Farmers take measures like requiring workers to change clothes before entering barns and sanitizing trucks as they enter the farm, but the disease is difficult to control.

This year's outbreak is different than most past ones because the virus found a way to linger throughout the summer when warmer temperatures usually largely kill off the virus. The U.S. Department of Agriculture resumed reporting large numbers of birds infected in September when more than 6 million birds had to be killed. That was followed by another 2 million in October and nearly 4 million more in November.

Bird flu doesn’t represent a significant threat to human health because human cases are extremely rare and none of the infected birds are allowed into the nation’s food supply. And properly cooking poultry to 165 degrees Fahrenheit will kill any viruses.

But the bird flu outbreak — combined with the soaring cost of fuel and feed — has driven up the prices of eggs, chicken and turkey.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Farmers of color sue government for promised federal aid

Farmers of color sue government for promised federal aid

A class-action lawsuit says the federal government has illegally broken a promise to pay off the debts of a group of Black farmers. The group hopes to put pressure on officials to restore funding that was dropped after a group of white farmers filed legal challenges. The U.S. Department of Agriculture now is moving forward with another effort to help farmers in financial distress and to pay farmers who the agency discriminated against. However, one of the plaintiffs says that the new programs don’t match the USDA's earlier offer to pay off 120% of the debt of socially disadvantaged farmers.

Sioux City still trying to get paid $11,000 for Trump rally

After a fair amount of haggling, Sioux City officials were able to get the people planning a rally featuring former President Donald Trump to pay a $5,000 bill the day before last month's event, but the city is still waiting on the U.S. Secret Service and event planners to reimburse more than $11,000 in other rally costs. The biggest outstanding bill related to the Nov. 3 rally is the $10,002.38 charge for police officers to staff the event that the Secret Service is supposed to pay. The other lingering bill is a $1,425 charge that the company that planned the rally, Event Strategies, is supposed to pay for having emergency medical services on standby.

Iowa plant explosion, fire lead to injuries, evacuation

Iowa plant explosion, fire lead to injuries, evacuation

An explosion and fire at an agricultural plant in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. The explosion and fire happened about 11:15 a.m. Thursday in Marengo at a plant owned by Heartland Crush, a soybean crushing company. Hours later, the fire continued to burn. Five people were taken by ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City and others were driven separately to hospitals in personal vehicles. Residents near the plant were evacuated, and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department advised people who live at a safe distance to stay indoors to avoid exposure to smoke. Marengo is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) east of Des Moines.

Fifth teenager pleads guilty in shooting near Iowa school

Fifth teenager pleads guilty in shooting near Iowa school

Another teenager accused in a fatal shooting near an Iowa high school has admitted to the crime, marking the fifth guilty plea among the 10 people charged. The Des Moines Register reports that 18-year-old Daniel Hernandez pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury. Ten teenagers were charged in the shooting that happened March 7 outside Des Moines’ East High School. Fifteen-year-old Jose Lopez died. His sister, 16-year-old Jessica Lopez, along with 18-year-old Kemery Ortega, were badly injured. Jose Lopez was not a student at the school, but the two injured teens were.

USDA climate-smart agriculture projects now top $3 billion

USDA climate-smart agriculture projects now top $3 billion

The federal government has announced another $325 million for agricultural projects that are intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The latest list of 71 recipients for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Climate-Smart Commodities program primarily involve small and underserved farmers and ranchers. The payments follow $2.8 billion awarded in September to 70 projects, mostly larger-scale efforts backed by universities, businesses and agricultural groups. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the latest round of funding Monday at Tuskegee University, a historically Black college in Alabama, and said it’s vital that small operations benefit from the program.

Police say Iowa couple drowned newborn in apartment bathtub

Police say Iowa couple drowned newborn in apartment bathtub

Authorities say a northern Iowa couple drowned their newborn in a bathtub shortly after she was born, fearing her cries would draw the attention of police. Brandon Thoma and Taylor Blaha of Fort Dodge were ordered held Thursday on first degree murder charges, even though the baby's remains have not been found. Arrest affidavits say the mother showed up in a hospital saying she had given birth in their apartment bathroom after the father gave her methamphetamine to ease the pain. Both said they feared police would take custody of their 2-year-old if drugs were found in her system. She's waiting for a lawyer; his attorney says he'll plead not guilty.

Fire out at Iowa plant where explosion injured several

Fire out at Iowa plant where explosion injured several

Firefighters have extinguished a fire that tore through an asphalt shingle recycling plant at Marengo in east-central Iowa. Marengo Police Chief Ben Gray says firefighters worked until 4 a.m. Friday to extinguish the fire. The fire broke out following an explosion at the C6-Zero plant shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. C6-Zero recycles used asphalt shingles into biofuel. Gray says five people were taken by ambulances to a hospital in Iowa City and others were driven to hospitals in private vehicles. He did not have an exact count of the number of people injured and did not answer questions about what caused the explosion.

Iowa school district agrees to deal with racial harassment

The U.S. Department of Education says an Iowa school district failed to protect a Black student from pervasive racial harassment and now must take steps to help the student. The department announced Monday that it had resolved a complaint filed against the Ottumwa school district after investigating allegations of harassment in the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school year against a middle school student. The investigation found the harassment amounted to a “racial hostile environment” that violated the student’s federal civil rights.  The statement says the student endured repeated racial slurs and other harassment. District officials were told of the harassment but didn’t take effective actions.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pet rat saves owner's life after removing lit cigarette from lap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News