Law changes create challenges for domestic violence efforts

“It’s stalled and we absolutely need it to take action,” Medea-Peters said. “We need them to do something. We need them to take action now so that in two years we are not in a worse position. ... If the VOCA Fix Act does not go through, it will be absolutely catastrophic for programs across the state of Iowa. There’s no way around that.”

Grassley and other senators sent a June 23 letter to members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations urging support for funding of programs offered by the Violence Against Women Act in the Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations process “to ensure that crimes collection money allocated for the Crime Victims Fund will be devoted exclusively to assisting victims of crime” to keep programs running in the meantime.

Meanwhile, programs like DVIP are scrambling to secure other means of funding.

Just more than half of DVIP’s funding comes from state and federal money. The rest comes from private grants and donations from individuals and businesses.

In addition to closing offices to meet the shortfall, DVIP has expanded its community engagement in an effort to reach more donors and explore additional grant opportunities.