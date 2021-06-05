Law enforcement launch tip line to find missing Iowa boy

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Law enforcement have launched a tip line to help find a missing Iowa boy who vanished from a rural Iowa trailer park days before his 11th birthday.

The FBI and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are hoping the digital tip line will help in the search for Xavior Harrelson, The Des Moines Register reported.

Harrelson went missing May 27.

Detectives are considering several possibilities in his disappearance, including that he was abducted, that he suffered some kind of accident or that he ran away.

Drones, horses and dogs are among tools that have been used so far as the hunt for Harrelson stretches on.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Des Moines Register.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0