Le Mars play-by-play man calls his last game after 48 years

For years he’s kept up a schedule that begins with a four-hour radio show at 6 a.m. and three sports broadcasts each day. Many of those days end late at night at the conclusion of a game somewhere in Northwest Iowa. He estimates he’s covered more than 5,500 games -- more than 100 each year.

Telling the stories of the thousands of high school athletes he’s watched compete over the years has made all those long hours worth it. Witnessing that youthful passion led Callahan to stay in Le Mars rather than chase a dream of being a big-league baseball broadcaster.

“I just really figured out along the way that kids really play for the love of the game,” he said. “I love seeing kids have that moment they’ll never forget and being able to tell about it while they do it.”

Those stories are told in a straightforward manner. You won’t hear any catch-phrases or the manufactured excitement that modern-day broadcasters on ESPN and other sports networks pride themselves on.

“I’m old school, very old school,” Callahan said. “There’s a game going on, and I don’t want to be a part of the game. The players are the stars of the game and I just want to tell their story.”