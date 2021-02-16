Leaders of Iowa town jailed in long-running corruption case

Buum and Merrill are charged with first-degree theft for more than $10,000 worth of checks that were improperly made payable to Merrill, according to prosecutors. Buum and Thackery are charged with theft for checks that went to other city employees and a credit card company. The total amount of the alleged thefts are unknown.

The mayor is also accused of directing Staton to falsify financial statements to cover up missing revenue from the city’s pool, and of using a saw owned by the fire department to benefit a private carpentry business.

Perhaps the strangest allegations are against Chief Merrill, who is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon for improperly using a city-owned stun gun against others in a non-official capacity on at least two occasions.

At a 2016 party where he raised money to pay for stun gun darts, Merrill used the weapon to injure a city maintenance employee and against another person around the same time, the charging document says. He also allegedly misused the money from the fundraiser and received a paid vacation from the city that summer in violation of Iowa law.

Lang is charged with falsifying several public records, including a 2017 petition received by the city, a financial report related to the city’s streets and the minutes of City Council meetings.