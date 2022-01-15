Longtime Iowa City nightlife fixture will be demolished

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The empty shell of a longtime downtown Iowa City nightlife fixture is set to be demolished soon.

Signs reading “Demolition Notice” appeared on the doorway of The Mill at 120 E Burlington St. in downtown Iowa City in late December, marking the beginning of the end for the popular bar and restaurant for nearly 60 years. Owners are waiting for full approval for a demolition permit.

The vine-laden brick building has sat empty since mid-2020 when Dan Ouverson and Marty Christensen announced they would be stepping away from ownership and closing The Mill. Those walking past in the year since could still look through the front windows and see drink glasses, ketchup bottles and other items strewn about.

Iowa City developer Marc Moen, a partner in the Moen Group and current owner of The Mill, applied for a demolition permit Dec. 21, but the process for the permit to be issued is still underway, according to the Iowa City Press-Citizen.

Once the permit is issued, the building can be demolished.

Moen later told the Press-Citizen that he plans to build a new restaurant, bar and performance venue at the site after the current building is torn down.

“We are thrilled to design a space that will be artist, audience, and venue operator friendly. A state-of-the art performance venue,” Moen said.

According to Iowa City records, Lee Baker with the D.W. Zinser Co. is the demolition contractor on the project.

According to the Johnson County Assessor’s Office, the building was built in 1922 and is currently valued at $1.16 million. The Mill opened in 1962.

The sights and sounds of construction are familiar to those passing through downtown Iowa City over the past few months. Behind The Mill, the Tailwind Group is constructing The Nest, a mid-rise residential building situated in the heart of downtown Iowa City, along with a $56.4 million redevelopment of Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall.

An old bank building across town on the corner of East Washington and South Linn streets was recently demolished by the property’s owner CA Ventures, a developer with multiple large properties in the Iowa City area.

The Mill was a downtown Iowa City nightlife fixture for years before closing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rich LeMay, the founder of Run of the Mill Theatre Co. (RoM), is one of many who have fond memories of the former bar, restaurant and entertainment venue.

LeMay, who was also an employee at the bar and restaurant, was part of one of the two groups that sought to save the venue when it initially closed. He said, like many others, he was able to find a safe space and made many lifelong friends during his time there and with RoM.

“When I saw (the demolition notice) I was saddened but not surprised,” he said. “But it hurt my heart.”

When the news first broke, many took to social media to express their dismay and reminisce about the building, including in a Facebook post from Little Village magazine.

LeMay said, despite his connections to it, he understood the challenges of owning the building, which he said had issues with the plumbing, the facade, a leaky roof, and a cracked foundation.

“All of these things put on top of each other were just too much for a business owner to try and repair on their own,” he said.

LeMay said he has been contacted by many people in the community in the wake of the demolition signs being put up. He said they have been reminiscing to him about special events in their lives that took place at The Mill, like marriage proposals.

“There’s so much history that has happened there over the decades, and it is just so sad to know that it has truly come to an end now,” he said.

LeMay said he is holding out hope that one day The Mill could find a second life outside of the 120 E. Burlington St. location. The Mill had been housed at a different spot before that, after all.

“Never say never. I just hope that when the time is right, we can rise like a phoenix,” he said.

