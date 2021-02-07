Lumberyard's renovation into events center nearly complete

“It’s one of a kind,” said Pam Meyer, who is on The Timbers Committee and TUNE Board.

Local contractors Scott Madsen and Brian Kenison, both of Northwood, purchased the property, formerly home to Northwood Lumber, for $51,000 in 2016 after the lumberyard closed, according to Worth County property records, with plans to demolish it.

But when they realized it was in too good of shape to tear down, they approached Total United Northwood Effort, a nonprofit commonly known as TUNE, to undertake the renovation project.

“Northwood had a need,” said Wendy Weisert, TUNE vice president.

Northwood, a city with about 2,000 people, didn’t have a community or large gathering space like others.

Some communities have repurposed their old school gymnasiums for such space, but Julseth said Northwood is fortunate to still have the school district located in its community.

“Northwood has never had that space, beside the church basement being the largest gathering spot,” she said.

In 2019, the deed for the property was officially transferred to TUNE, and the organization began its fundraising efforts for the project.