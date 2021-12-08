Man accused of stalking woman shot by Iowa Falls police

IOWA FALLS, Iowa (AP) — A man stopped by police Wednesday morning for reportedly stalking a woman he used to date was fatally shot by officers when he displayed a gun and tried to flee the stop, according to police.

The fatal encounter happened in Iowa Falls shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, when police, Hardin County sheriff’s deputies and the Iowa State Patrol responded to a call for help from the woman, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release. The woman reported that a man was stalking her by following her in his car.

Officers who arrived at the scene said they saw the man run his vehicle into the woman’s car. Police then ordered the man to get out of his vehicle. He refused, police said, and displayed a shotgun and tried to flee. That’s when police shot him, officials said.

Police did not immediately release the man's name.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the fatal shooting.

The deadly encounter led Iowa Falls schools and Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls to cancel classes Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0