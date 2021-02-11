 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested in April shooting death of Des Moines woman
0 comments
AP

Man arrested in April shooting death of Des Moines woman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have announced the arrest of a man for the shooting death last April of a Des Moines woman.

Antonio Markez Hodges has been charged with first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in the death of 33-year-old Catherine Bobbitt, police said in a news release Thursday.

Officers called to an area just blocks southwest of the Drake University campus on April 3 found Bobbitt suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

In the release Thursday, police said witness statements and video evidence led them to develop Hodges as a suspect in the case. Evidence indicates that Hodges fled Iowa after Bobbitt's killing and later returned to the state, police said.

He was arrested on Feb. 1 at a home in Des Moines and charged this week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Lunar New Year celebration to go virtual

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News