Man charged after being shot by Adair County deputy

GREENFIELD, Iowa (AP) — A Jefferson man has been charged after he was shot by an Adair County sheriff's deputy during a confrontation after he tried to flee from officers, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said.

Charles R. Bradshaw II, 57, fled when a Stuart police officer tried to stop him Wednesday night for a traffic violation, the department said in a news release.

A pursuit involving several law enforcement agencies ended in rural Adair County when Bradshaw's abruptly stopped and the Stuart officer's vehicle hit his vehicle.

Bradshaw's vehicle hit a Guthrie County deputy's vehicle and came to a stop, the department said. At the time, an Adair County Deputy heard a gunshot from Bradshaw's vehicle, authorities said.

The deputy saw Bradshaw had a handgun and fired, hitting him in both arms, authorities said.

Bradshaw was treated at a Des Moines hospital and then taken to the Adair County jail. He faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, felony eluding, and several traffic violations.

The Adair County deputy was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0