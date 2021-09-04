Man charged after bicycle crash kills northwest Iowa woman

HULL, Iowa (AP) — A man has been arrested after a woman was killed when her bicycle was hit by a truck in northwest Iowa.

Lorna Moss, 69, of Sioux Center, Iowa, was riding her bike Friday evening about 2 miles north of Hull when she was hit from behind by a pickup truck driven by Seth De Jong, 27, of Doon, the Sioux Center Sheriff's office said.

Moss died at a nearby hospital, The Sioux City Journal reported.

De Jong was taken to the Sioux County Jail and booked on suspicion of homicide caused by driving while intoxicated and homicide by vehicle caused by reckless driving, the sheriff's office said.

The accident remains under investigation.

