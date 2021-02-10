 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged in 2020 Marshalltown fatal shooting
0 comments
AP

Man charged in 2020 Marshalltown fatal shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a shooting that left a Marshalltown man dead and another injured, police said Wednesday.

Robert J. Thomas, 37, was charged in the March 2020 death of Johnqwez Deanthony Lewis, of Marshalltown. Thomas also was charged with attempted murder in relation to the shooting of 27-year-old Devonte Allen Brooks.

Police said Thomas was already being held in the Marshall County Jail on unrelated charges. He remains in custody pending an initial court appearance.

The investigation is continuing, police said in a news release.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories February 10 P

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News