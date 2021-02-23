Man charged in Des Moines shooting death takes plea deal

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and other counts in a 2019 Des Moines shooting that killed one man and injured another has taken a plea deal, Iowa prosecutors said.

Michael Lyke Jr. pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, willful injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in the June 2019 killing of 41-year-old Earl Caldwell, television station WHO-TV reported Tuesday. Another man — Littleton William Clark, 39, of Des Moines — was injured.

Lyke had been scheduled to go to trial in April on the more serious charges and would have received a mandatory life sentence if convicted. He now faces up to 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced on March 10.

