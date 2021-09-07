Man charged in Illinois man's shooting death in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport man has been charged in the shooting death of an Illinois man during the Labor Day weekend.

Demarco Darrelle Gray Jr., 27, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, The Quad-City Times reported.

Davenport police responded to a call of shots fired on Sunday afternoon and found Jeremiah Earl Martinez-Brown, 25, of East Moline, Illinois, wounded.

He was taken to a Davenport hospital, where he died.

Gray is currently being held in the Scott County Jail without bond.

