Man charged with trespassing at Iowa neonatal intensive care

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man charged with sneaking into a neonatal unit at a Des Moines hospital and feeding a baby that wasn't his has not explained his motive, police said.

Adam Wedig, 36, was charged Monday with two counts of criminal trespass.

Police said Wedig got into the NICU at MercyOne on Dec. 28 and bottle-fed a baby despite having no connection to the baby's family.

He told police he didn't intend to hurt the child, KCCI-TV reports.

Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said Wedig acknowledged he was a man seen in videotape at the hospital but didn't offer a motive.

"So we don’t know what brought him to do this, but we were able to establish that, and this is the relieving piece, is that he had no intent to harm anyone,” Parizek said.

In a statement to KCCI last week, MercyOne called the incident “extremely troubling” and said it has changed policies to ensure a similar incident does not happen in the future.

