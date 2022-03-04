 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man convicted in 2019 killing in Cedar Falls

An Iowa man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of killing a Cedar Falls man inside a downtown apartment in 2019

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of killing a Cedar Falls man inside a downtown apartment in 2019.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that jurors on Friday found 20-year-old Keyon Roby guilty of first-degree murder in the Dec. 4, 2019, shooting death of 24-year-old Grant Saul. The jury deliberated for a day-and-a-half following a week of testimony.

The punishment for first-degree murder in Iowa is a mandatory life sentence. Roby also was found guilty of robbery. Formal sentencing will be at a later date.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

