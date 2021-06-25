Man convicted in 2019 shooting death at Burlington party

An Iowa man faces a mandatory life sentence after being found guilty Friday of killing another man during a confrontation at a Burlington house party.

Diavontae Davis, 26, was convicted of first-degree murder in the Sept. 7, 2019 shooting death of Reynaldo “Rey” Villarreal. He will be sentenced Aug. 12.

Davis' attorneys argued that he shot Villarreal in self defense and said they plan to appeal the verdict, The Burlington Hawk Eye reported.

Investigators said Davis and a group of friends were entering a house party just as Villarreal was trying to get unwanted guests to leave. Both men were armed and witnesses disagreed which man drew his weapon first when an argument erupted.

Davis testified he feared for his life when he shot six times, hitting Villarreal once. Villarreal did not get a shot off. He died at a hospital on Sept. 8.

Prosecutors said Davis claimed self defense only after he was arrested and made aware of the evidence against him.

Davis was also convicted of intimidation with a firearm to provoke fear, going armed with intent and carrying a firearm as a felon.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Hawk Eye.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0