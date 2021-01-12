Man dies after being partially run over by skid loader

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man who was helping to clear downed trees was killed Tuesday when he was partially run over by a skid loader, Linn County Sheriff's official said.

Deputies were called to the scene near Cedar Rapids.

Robert Carson, 60, of Marion, was using a Bobcat skid loader to move the trees when he partially backed up over a man who was helping him, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The man died at the scene. His name was not released.

An investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0