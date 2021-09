BUFFALO, Iowa (AP) — One man died Friday in a house fire in the eastern Iowa city of Buffalo.

The man died in the fire that was reported about 2 p.m., Buffalo police sergeant Josh Bujalski told the Quad-City Times. The man's name wasn't immediately released.

Bujalski said crews worked for more than two hours to extinguish the fire.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Quad-City Times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0