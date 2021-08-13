Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Mason City death

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man was convicted Friday of first-degree murder in a Mason City man's shooting death during an argument in March.

A jury deliberated about two hours before convicting Benjamin Bravo Gonzalez, 39, in the death of 36-year-old Michael Creviston.

Gonzalez's attorney, Parker Thirnbeck, did not call any witnesses or present any evidence. Instead he argued the state had not proven Gonzalez's guilt and that no physical evidence connected him to the crime, The Mason City Globe Gazette reported.

Witnesses testified that Gonzalez shot Creviston at a city intersection during an argument and then fled. Gonzalez was captured several days later in Algona.

Gonzalez faces a mandatory life in prison sentence when he is sentenced on Oct. 25.

