Man found guilty of killing Cleghorn man in second trial

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Spirit Lake man has again been found guilty of murder in a second trial in the May 2020 death of a Cleghorn man.

A Sioux County jury on Tuesday found Gregg Eugene Winterfeld, 71, guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 58-year-old Grant Wilson, the Sioux City Journal reported.

Wilson was found dead in a rural Ireron, Iowa, home, on May 9, 2020, and investigators determined that Winterfeld shot the younger man during an argument after the two men and a woman had spent the day drinking at the home. The woman was not injured.

Winterfeld was charged with first-degree murder, but a jury in April found him guilty of second-degree murder. Before Winterfeld could be sentenced, a judge ordered a new trial after finding an error had been made during the jury selection process.

Winterfeld's defense attorney argued in his second trial that Winterfeld shot Wilson in self-defense.

Winterfeld faces up to 50 years in prison when he’s sentenced at a later date.

