Man found not guilty of homicide in fatal hit-and-run

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport man who hit and killed a man with his vehicle in January was found not guilty Tuesday of homicide by vehicle due to reckless driving.

Mark Blackwood, 64, was charged with killing Eric L. Johnson, 60, of Rock Island, on Jan. 18. Johnson was dragged under Blackwood’s car for about 2,050 feet after the crash, investigators said.

District Court Judge Mark Fowler did find Blackwood guilty of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, the Quad-City Times reported.

Blackwood testified during a bench trial last week that he felt his car collide with something and stopped to investigate. He said he didn’t see anything and continued driving home.

The state said Johnson was walking in the middle of the road and Blackwood was not speeding before the initial collision. But prosecutors argued he was recklessness after the crash because he continued driving with Johnson under his car.

Fowler found that prosecutors proved Blackwood knew he hit Johnson, but did not prove Blackwood knew Johnson was under the car when he kept driving.

Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 25.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Quad-City Times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0