Man gets 50-year prison term for killing ex-girlfriend

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — An Illinois man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing his former girlfriend and leaving her body at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.

KCRG-TV reports that 22-year-old Richard Forsythe of Galena, Illinois, was sentenced Tuesday in the February death of 20-year-old Jennifer Lopez. Authorities say she was stabbed at least 15 times.

Forsythe pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and won't be eligible for parole for 35 years.

Relatives and friends of Lopez packed the Dubuque County courtroom, many wearing pink shirts reading “Justice for Jennifer Lopez.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCRG-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0