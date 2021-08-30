Man gets life sentence in 2018 killing of Mollie Tibbetts

Family members and co-workers feared something was wrong when Tibbetts did not show up for her summer job at a daycare the next morning.

Hundreds of volunteers and law enforcement officers searched for her for weeks but came up empty. Investigators say they began focusing on Bahena Rivera, who worked under an alias at a nearby dairy farm, after finding a homeowner's surveillance video showing his Chevy Malibu appearing to repeatedly drive past Tibbetts while she ran.

After a lengthy interrogation, Bahena Rivera led authorities to a field where he had buried Tibbetts' body under leaves and stalks. Only her bright running shoes were visible. An autopsy found she had been stabbed several times.

Bahena Rivera told investigators that he approached Tibbetts because he found her attractive, and that he fought with her after she threatened to call the police. He said he then blacked out and came to as he was driving with her body in his trunk.

Prosecutors suggested Bahena Rivera had a sexual motive, noting Tibbetts was wearing only socks and a sports bra and that her legs were spread when her body was found. They built their case around the surveillance video, his partial confession and DNA evidence of Tibbetts' blood in his trunk.