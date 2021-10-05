 Skip to main content
Man gets life term for killing of 74-year-old Davenport man

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a man to life in prison for strangling a 74-year-old Davenport man to death in 2020.

Judge Mark Fowler sentenced Charlie Gary, 20, of Davenport, to the life term for the January 2020 death of Robert Long. Gary was convicted in August of first-degree murder as well as burglary, robbery and abuse of corpse, according to the Quad-City Times.

Prosecutors said the killing happened after Gary, who had done odd jobs for Long, asked the older man if he wanted his driveway shoveled. Long declined and Gary forced his way into the house and strangled Long, committed a sex act on the body and stole Long’s car and other items, prosecutors said.

Gary was driving Long's car when he was arrested a day after Long's body was found on Jan. 7, 2020.

