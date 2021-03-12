Man gets prison for hit-and-run that killed 8-year-old boy

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a hit-and-run crash last year that killed an 8-year-old boy.

Troy Pokorny, 37, was sentenced Thursday in Pottawattamie County District Court after pleading guilty to leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, television station KETV in Omaha, Nebraska, reported.

Police have said Pokorny was behind the wheel when he hit 8-year-old Quintin Brownfield in a Council Bluffs intersection, then fled the scene as the boy lay on the ground bleeding from a head wound. The boy was rushed to a hospital in Omaha, where he died.

Police found Pokorny's vehicle a short distance from the crash site and arrested Pokorny. Prosecutors said he told investigators that the child was on a scooter when he entered the intersection and that his vehicle clipped the child. Pokorny said he then panicked and fled.

Pokorny had originally been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, but pleaded to the reduced charge in a deal with prosecutors.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KETV-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0