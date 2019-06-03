SPENCER, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa man has been sentenced in a second county for an insurance scheme.
Clay County District Court records say 41-year-old Scott Leininger pleaded guilty last week to theft. He was given a suspended prison sentence of five years and placed on probation for five years.
He'd already been sentenced to two years of probation for forgery in Plymouth County. Authorities say Leininger fabricated repair quotes and invoices for more than $57,000 in insurance claims for power surge damage to a motorized wheelchair and other devices. He said the damage was caused by lightning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.