 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man in custody after stabbing death in Ottumwa
0 Comments
AP

Man in custody after stabbing death in Ottumwa

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — A man is jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder after a stabbing death at an Ottumwa motel, police said.

Police officers found 43-year-old Joshua David Barnill, of Ottumwa, suffering from a stab wound Friday night at the Stardust Motel. He died later at a local hospital.

Robert Wayne Milford Jr., 39, was arrested later Friday. He was initially arrested for providing false information to a police officer and for possession of methamphetamine, and the murder charge was added later, police said.

The two men were staying in separate rooms when the stabbing occurred, KTVO reported.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KTVO-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News