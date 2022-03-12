Man pleads guilty in shooting death of man in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa City man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man inside a crowded Iowa City apartment last year.

Sammy Imaedeen Hamed, 23, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years in prison for the death of 19-year-old Quincy Russom, The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported.

Hamed was originally charged with first-degree murder after Russom's death on Feb. 12. 2021.

Police said Hamed was one of several people inside the apartment when Russom was killed as part of a robbery. The shooting was not reported for more than 30 minutes, police said.

Hamed must serve a minimum of 35 years of the 50-year sentence before being eligible for parole. He also was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Russom’s estate.

He will be sentenced May 6.

Mazin M. Mohamedali, 21, a Black Lives Matter movement leader who lived at the apartment where Russom was killed, faces a charge of interfering with the investigation.

A criminal complaint alleges Mohamedali waited to call 911, gave police false information and deleted the call history and Snapchat from his phone during the investigation.

Mohamedali is charged with accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor. His trial is set May 10.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Gazette.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0