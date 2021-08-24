Man pleads not guilty to killing Lake Park woman in December

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (AP) — A man charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a Lake Park woman in her home last year has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Justice Bernston, 24, on Monday pleaded not guilty to the murder count, as well as theft and conspiracy counts, the Sioux City Journal reported. His trial has been scheduled to begin Sept. 21.

Bernston and a codefendant, 26-year-old Allison Decker, are accused of killing 25-year-old Angel Bastman, whose body was found Dec. 22 at her home. Authorities have not said how she died.

Decker also faces first-degree murder, theft and conspiracy charges. Both Bernston and Decker are each being held on $1 million bond.

Police have said they found Bernston driving Bastman’s rental car in Sioux City four days after her body was found. He was arrested after he crashed the car during a police chase, authorities said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sioux City Journal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0