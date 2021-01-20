 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man sentenced for having Molotov cocktail at Omaha protest
0 comments
AP

Man sentenced for having Molotov cocktail at Omaha protest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Iowa man who had a Molotov cocktail with him during a social justice protest in Omaha in May was sentenced Wednesday to 2.5 years in federal prison.

Steven Fitch, 25, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced for being in unlawful possession of a destructive device, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said. Fitch will serve three years of supervised release when he is released from prison.

During the protests May 31 in downtown Omaha, police saw Fitch with the Molotov cocktail in his front pants pocket. It consisted of a glass bottle filed with clear liquid and a red rag attached to the opening, prosecutors said.

Fitch also had several lighters in his pockets, prosecutors said.

Tests found the rag contained gasoline and the Molotov cocktail “was in operating condition and was capable of exploding when ignited,” Kelly said in a news release.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News