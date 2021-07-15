Man sentenced for second time in death of girlfriend in Iowa

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — For the second time, an Iowa man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison in the stabbing death of his girlfriend.

Fontae C. Buelow, 29, was sentenced Thursday for second-degree murder after a jury found him guilty last month of stabbing Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, in his Dubuque home on March 31, 2017.

Prosecutors argued Buelow stabbed Link but his defense attorneys contended she had killed herself, The Dubuque Telegraph-Herald reported.

Buelow was convicted of second-degree murder in 2018 and sentenced to 50 years in prison. The Iowa Supreme Court granted him a new trial last year, upholding an appeals court ruling that evidence of Link's mental health issues should have been included in the first trial.

