Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing girlfriend

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing his girlfriend in Iowa in 2018.

The Fort Dodge Messenger reports that 34-year-old Zackery Bassett, originally from Elwood, Kansas, must serve at least 35 years of the sentence that was handed down Monday.

A jury in February convicted Bassett of second-degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Andrea Solokowski. She was killed in September 2018 in Webster City, Iowa.

Prosecutors said Bassett had abused and stalked Solokowski, of Sioux City, Iowa, for more than a year before her death. An autopsy found injuries consistent with asphyxiation but Solokowski’s cause of death was listed as undetermined.

Defense attorney Michelle Wolf, in a statement, said she believes Bassett is not guilty and that the jury “got it wrong in this case.”

