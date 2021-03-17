 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man to be sentenced in April for death of 4-month-old
0 comments
AP

Man to be sentenced in April for death of 4-month-old

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WESTGATE, Iowa (AP) — A northeastern Iowa man is scheduled to be sentenced in April for the death of the 4-month-old nephew of his ex-girlfriend.

Dean Alan Hettinger, 24, of Westgate, was convicted last week of first-degree murder and child endangerment. He faces life in prison, the Des Moines Register reports.

The baby, Holten Smith, was being cared for by his aunt and Hettinger in April 2018 when he was abused. A search warrant said the couple took the infant to a hospital after he was found twitching, stopped crying and was unresponsive. He died about a month later.

The search warrant said that doctors determined that the baby had bleeding in his brain after sustaining “non-accidental head trauma.” The complaint said the baby also had 36 rib fractures.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Des Moines Register.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed expects key rate at near zero through 2023

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News