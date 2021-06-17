Man who failed to show for DUI fatality sentencing sought

CAMBRIDGE, Iowa (AP) — A man convicted in the drunken driving crash death of his sister-in-law is being sought by police after he skipped his sentencing hearing in southeastern Iowa’s Henry County Courthouse.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lorenzo Quintero, 50, of Kewanee, after he failed to appear in court on Wednesday, the Quad-City Times reported. Quintero was convicted last year of aggravated driving under the influence in an April 2017 crash that killed his sister-in-law, 27-year-old Gabina Garcia, of Kewanee, who was a passenger in his car.

Police had said Quintero was under the influence as he drove his wife and Garcia home from a Davenport dance club.

Quintero had been set to be sentenced in early May, but the hearing was continued because he was taking his wife to a hospital for cancer treatment.

Sentencing was reset for July 21. Quintero has been free on $20,000 bond since 2017.

