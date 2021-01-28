Man who hit and killed Sioux City bicyclist sentenced

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man who was driving while impaired and texting on his phone when he hit a bicyclist has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Edy Guevara, 38, pleaded guilty Tuesday to vehicular homicide while driving recklessly and operating while intoxicated. As part of the plea agreement, a charge of vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated, which carried a possible 25-year sentence, was dropped.

Prosecutors said Guevara hit Charles Fluharty, 64, on his bicycle in June 2019. Fluharty, who was dragged about 66 feet, died a week later. Guevara also must pay $150,000 in restitution to Fluharty’s estate. Court documents say Guevara told investigators he was texting on his phone when he hit Fluharty, The Sioux City Journal reported.

A preliminary breath test showed Guevara’s blood-alcohol content at 0.072 percent, just below the legal limit of 0.08 percent. Blood and urine samples showed the presence of alcohol, marijuana and cocaine in his system.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sioux City Journal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0