Manchester sees whitewater park as huge success

MANCHESTER, Iowa (AP) — Over the past several years, Jeff Phillips has seen a stretch of river that flows through downtown Manchester change dramatically.

The Manchester resident started fishing in the Maquoketa River before city leaders transformed a more-than-800-foot stretch of water into a community attraction that draws swimmers, tubers, kayakers and anglers from across the region and even the country.

Manchester Whitewater Park features six 18-inch drops that create a “whitewater” effect, making it a popular spot on warm summer weekends.

“In the summertime, this whole thing will be packed with people swimming, fishing, kayaking, tubing,” Phillips told the Dubuque Telegraph Herald.

He considers the whitewater park a significant improvement over what was there previously — and the fishing is better now, too.

“It’s definitely got more people out on the river,” Phillips said. “There wasn’t really much here before.”

It has been more than a decade since community leaders first started floating ideas for the whitewater park and seven years since it opened to the public.

The project turned what once was an underutilized area of town into a popular amenity with wide-ranging impacts on the city. The whitewater park, billed as the largest in Iowa and the Midwest, has been a force to bring people into the community, helping put Manchester on the map and providing a boost to local businesses.

“It’s changed us in a sense that we have what I would consider a major attraction now,” said City Manager Tim Vick.

A variety of visitors took in the whitewater park on a recent weekend afternoon.

One family gathered around picnic tables at the shelter by the river, while several more passed by on the sidewalk, wearing their swimsuits and carrying inner tubes to the start of the stretch of whitewater features.

Meanwhile, other visitors relaxed on swinging benches along the sidewalk or played on a musical instrument installation. Farther down the river, more people gathered on the rocks along the bank, seemingly to watch as tubers tried to stay afloat as they navigated the drops.

“We’ve always wanted to do this for the last couple of years, and this is the first time the weather’s been right to give it a try,” said Nick Glew, of Marion, who visited the whitewater park with his family and his sister-in-law’s family.

Glew grew up in Manchester and came back with his family to camp for the weekend, stopping by the whitewater park on a Sunday afternoon. The two dads in the group floated the entire length of the whitewater park, while the kids stuck to the last drop because of the high flow in the river.

“I thought it was super fun,” said Leah Glew, 13. “Once you go down and you splash in the biggest part, it’s the best feeling ever.”

The idea for the whitewater park was born more than a decade ago as part of the grass-roots Good to Great initiative, which brought community members together to develop city projects.

As a committee looked at ways to enhance the community’s waterfront, the idea for a whitewater park bubbled to the top. At the time, the stretch of river featured a low-head dam, and the area wasn’t particularly well used.

“I think a lot of people just wanted to see the area cleaned up and improved,” said Ryan Wicks, a civil engineer in Manchester who was a member of the committee.

Part of the allure of the idea was that it would be a unique offering for the community. Iowa didn’t have any whitewater parks at the time, with Charles City opening the first one in 2011, and Elkader opening another in 2014.

Members of the Good to Great group brought a proposal to City Council members, who agreed to fund a portion of the project if the group could secure the rest of the money with fundraising and grants. A campaign group went door to door to solicit private donations and ended up raising about $500,000.

“The interest varied wildly,” Vick said. “We had some people that were a little concerned that they were going to lose their fishing habitat right in front of the dam. … We had a number of people who were excited about the opportunities this presented.”

Work on the project kicked off in 2014, and the whitewater park opened in 2015. The initial project would end up costing about $2.2 million, paid for with private donations, $745,000 in grants and close to $1 million in general obligation bonds.

While there was a bit of a learning curve for visitors at first, the park quickly became a popular spot for tubers, who bought out all the inner tubes at local stores.

“It really did turn into a destination for people that were interested in playing on the water,” Vick said.

A second phase of work totaling close to $1 million added a riverfront park pavilion, parking and other amenities. The work was funded with close to $200,000 in grants, $5,000 in donation and about $760,000 from a general obligation bond.

The park now boasts a shelter, shower and restroom facilities, a trail, a spot where visitors can inflate inner tubes and a musical instrument installation.

“What we had before this was even in place, you might see one person down there a couple days a week, but now that this has been in place, it’s not uncommon to see 20, 30 kids out on a nice warm day,” Vick said.

When Monticello, Iowa, native Kyle Sands was looking for a place to start a brewery, the idea to tie it in with the whitewater park that then was being developed helped solidify the decision to open in Manchester.

“We thought the crowd that would potentially be using the whitewater park would also potentially be the crowd that would be interested in craft beer,” said Sands, one of the owners of Franklin Street Brewing Co. “... We just thought the two would go together.”

The whitewater park has been a big draw for the town, generally, and has benefited Sands’s business as well, he said.

“It’s a great place to just go hang out and relax,” Sands said. “It’s drawn more people in from out of town that might not have otherwise come to town, which has likely helped lots of downtown businesses, I’m sure.”

Vick noted that it can be challenging to quantify the exact economic impact of the whitewater park. But he finds evidence of its effects in the people who come to it from across the country and the restaurants that have seen more activity, among other indicators.

Dave Wakefield, executive director of Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce, likewise noted that when he looks at the license plates of vehicles at the whitewater park, he sees plenty from outside of Delaware County, as well as some from Wisconsin and Illinois.

“It definitely brings people here,” he said. “They spend their money in our restaurants and at our local businesses, and since our downtown is right next to it, it’s really easy to spend your money here.”

In addition to attracting everyday visitors to use the whitewater amenity, the park has become a hub for other events and activities, too.

The city plays host to a motorcycle trials event in the summers at the park, which brings in competitors from multiple states to navigate obstacle courses on specially designed bikes. And Franklin Street Brewing puts on a cardboard boat race through the whitewater park.

“It’s not just the city doing events there,” Wicks said. “It’s other people coming in and hosting events and creating activities for people to come to town, so that’s been great to see.”

Another local community also has had success by transforming a stretch of river into a recreational amenity, though on a smaller scale than Manchester Whitewater Park.

Elkader Whitewater Park boasts two drops alongside each other — one for more skilled kayakers and another for paddlers in canoes. The installation of the whitewater feature came with a new access point to the river that included rocks and a sidewalk that is wheelchair accessible.

That additional access has made the stretch of river a popular spot for fishing, going on walks and snapping photos, according to City Administrator Jennifer Cowsert.

“I can’t quantify it, but I know that we have had a lot more people enjoying and using the river,” she said.

In addition to the economic benefits from the increased water access, giving people opportunities to enjoy the river helps them connect with it, Cowsert said.

“When they have a more personal connection, they’ll become stewards of that river, too, and that benefits all of us to make sure that ... the river is taken care of,” she said.

An effort to connect people with water is one of the motivating factors behind a proposal to bring another river-based amenity to the tri-state area.

In January, a consulting firm pitched to Dyersville City Council members the proposed Dyersville Downtown Driftless Float Park, which would be installed on the North Fork Maquoketa River.

The project would create access points to the river, rock structures that create pools for visitors to splash in and a stretch down which they could float in inner tubes. Leaders on the project currently seek potential funding sources for the work, which could cost $1.5 million to $2 million.

