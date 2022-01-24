Marshalltown man charged in man's stabbing death

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — A Marshalltown man has been charged in the stabbing death of another man earlier this month, authorities said Monday.

Kalalizi Jean Baptiste Madogo, 48, was charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 2 death of 30-year-old Yannick Mangubu, of Marshalltown, police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said.

Madogo was booked into the Marshall County Jail and was being held pending an initial court appearance.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0