Mason City students sew to learn math, help community

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Needle-ss to say, students at Mason City Alternative School are helping stitch a better community through the skill of sewing.

Math in Machines is a class that allows students to learn math skills through the art of sewing. Stephanie Waters, who teaches the class, says sewing was a way for them to make math fun.

“They still have to do some fractions. They have to use patterns, measuring, and we have to make sure our corners are straight,” Waters told the Mason City Globe Gazette. ”(They) do projects for themselves, they do projects that they can give to other people, and then they can have one that’s kind of fun.”

The Math in Machines students have become known for helping out the community with their creations. A recent project they came together to work on was making armbands and flags for the Lincoln Intermediate physical education classes. The project came to them after a request from P.E. teacher Kassie Drey, who said their old armbands were falling apart.

“The old ones, the ones that have been worn down and the Velcro didn’t work anymore, (students) were wrapping them around their arms and wrapped them around their legs,” said Waters. “When she said that, that made me think of if we did elastic that just had about the same size.”

Waters found a “scrunchie” pattern for the new armbands and asked those who were finishing up projects to help out.

Senior Jordyn Rinnels was one student who helped out with making the armbands for the P.E. classes. She said that helping others with sewing makes her feel good at the end of the day.

“I thought it was really cool that we could give back to different schools in the community,” Rinnels said.

Other community projects that Math in Machines has also done are a “buddy blankets” project, tie blankets for elementary school kids in need, and travel toiletry bags. Waters said they’ve begun to think deeper about what they should make and for whom.

An example she gave was a project where the students crafted stuffed turtles.

“The recent thing we made was the turtles at the end of the semester and the kids were thinking about who they could give it to,” said Waters. “For them to be excited and be like ‘oh, I’m going to give this to my sister’ or ‘I made one for my 103-year-old grandma and she named it,’ those are the kinds of things that I can see how they thought about it.”

Rinnels mentioned how she enjoyed hearing and seeing the turtle projects brighten someone else’s day. “It was really nice to see someone love what we made for them,” said Rinnels.

Waters hopes her students takeaway the realization of that they use math daily and they have one more extra skill in life.

“I would say sewing isn’t for one type of person. I just kind of like that about this about this class, that I can recruit any type of person to sew,” Waters said.

